Khayri Mclean: Second teen arrested after boy stabbed to death
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside a school in Huddersfield on Wednesday.
Khayri Mclean was attacked in a "targeted incident" close to North Huddersfield Trust School, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A boy, 15, was arrested on Thursday in connection with his death, police said.
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remains in custody.
Police were called to the scene, near the school gates on Woodhouse Hill, in the Fartown area, at about 14:55 BST on Wednesday.
Khayri was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died a short time later.
Following Khayri's death, Andrew Fell, head teacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, said pupils and staff have been left "completely devastated".
"They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community," he said.
Officers have asked for anyone with mobile phone footage or other videos of the incident to contact police.
Ch Supt James Griffiths, district commander of Kirklees Police, previously said his officers understood the "concern" of people in the area.
"I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what took place," he said in a statement.
