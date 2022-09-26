Bradford clean air zone launches
- Published
Drivers of the worst-polluting lorries, vans and taxis will now be charged to enter Bradford city centre.
The city's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) launched on Monday.
Drivers of taxis, minibuses, lorries, coaches and buses that do not meet emission standards will be charged a daily fee of between £7 and £50 to enter the CAZ.
However, Bradford Council said anyone driving a private car or motorbike would not be charged.
Andrew Whittles, the authority's Air Quality Director, said traffic emissions were a "significant source of poor air quality and health in Bradford" and that every area in the city would benefit from cleaner air.
Research showed that one in five children in the city had problems with their breathing, he added.
Prior to the introduction, Nadeem Ahmed from Bradford Private Hire Operators Association, said the charges would increase costs for all businesses, not just taxi drivers.
The council said 87% of taxis in the district were now compliant with the clean air zone emissions and it had provided £7.4m in grants for upgrades to more than 20% of all lorries registered in the district.
Small businesses can also apply for an exemption for up to three vehicles and are eligible to apply for grants to help them upgrade.
Households with vehicles such as campers and horse boxes that are not used for commercial purposes are also able to apply for an exemption, the authority added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk