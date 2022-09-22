Huddersfield murder arrest after boy, 15, stabbed outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a Huddersfield school, police have said.
The teenager was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, close to the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
The 16-year-old was arrested at an address in the town shortly before 05:00 BST on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
He remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
Officers were called to the scene, on Woodhouse Hill, in the Fartown area, at about 14:55 BST.
The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died a short time later.
