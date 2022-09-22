Halifax: Royal renaming of town's market hall proposed
A proposal to rename a major West Yorkshire market hall in memory of Queen Elizabeth II has been lodged.
Councillors in Calderdale will be asked to celebrate the late monarch by renaming Halifax Borough Market in her honour.
The Grade II* listed hall, which first opened in 1896, is currently being renovated as part of a £5m project.
Brighouse councillor Howard Blagbrough said it would help "commemorate her legacy and glorious reign".
In his submitted motion, Mr Blagborough said the move would recognise "the huge contribution made to this country, and this borough, during the long reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II".
A decision is due at a full meeting of the council on 28 September, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
