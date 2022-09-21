Huddersfield school attack: Boy, 15, critically injured
A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack outside a Huddersfield school, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Woodhouse Hill at 14:45 BST on Wednesday after reports a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault.
The incident happened near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said "inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances".
The force said a cordon remained in place as investigations were carried out in the area.
At the scene - Andrew Jackson, BBC Yorkshire
At the cordon which stretches across Woodhouse Hill, people approach police officers and quietly ask for information about the condition of the young man.
The scene is just metres away from the end of the drive which takes you to North Huddersfield Trust School, a secondary with about 900 pupils.
At the time of the attack, the street would have been busy with youngsters near the end of the school day.
There are still groups of young people around, gathered in threes and fours, speaking to each other in hushed tones.
Some residents nearby are out speaking to neighbours, looking at the cordon - everyone is waiting for news.
