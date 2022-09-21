Huddersfield: Boy, 15, 'critical' after Woodhouse Hill assault
- Published
A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack outside a Huddersfield school, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Woodhouse Hill at 14:45 BST on Wednesday after reports a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault.
The incident happened near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said "inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances".
Police said a cordon remained in place as investigations were carried out in the area.
