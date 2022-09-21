Wakefield: Listing bid for former maternity hospital fails
A former maternity hospital is facing demolition after a bid to have it listed failed.
The building on Blenheim Road, in Wakefield, was the city's maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935.
Historic England said its design did "not demonstrate exceptional quality or innovation" to merit listing.
Heritage campaigners said they would ask the conservation officer at Wakefield Council to consider giving the building a 'local listing'.
Wakefield Historic Society made the application to get listed building status for the property after Milner Homes applied to demolish and redevelop the site.
Kevin Trickett, president of Wakefield Civic Society, said: "Our only hope now would be to ask for a review based on new information, particularly regarding the interior.
"We are looking to see what might be done."
Councils can make a local listing if they consider a property or structure to be of local importance due to its architectural, historical or environmental significance.
"It is not quite the same level of protection but it might just prevent demolition," Mr Trickett added.
The Historic England report states: "Whilst incorporating some decorative elements, overall its design does not demonstrate exceptional quality or innovation for the period, and lacks the strong level of architectural distinction of other listed houses of a contemporary date".
"The building is not known to have connections with people or events of national significance.
"There are no nearby listed buildings with which to share a historical, functional or visual relationship," it added.
So far, 64 objections have been made to Wakefield Council over the plan, with many residents opposed to the loss of a historic building. The plan has received one letter of support.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Milner Homes has been contacted for comment.
