Leeds: Attempted murder arrest after gun fired at car

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the Beeston area of Leeds has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a gun was fired at a car by suspects on a motorbike.

Police were called to Woodview Terrace in Beeston, Leeds, on 3 September after what is thought to have been a targeted attack.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in an armed operation in Barton Grove, Holbeck, shortly before 15:00 BST on Monday, officers said.

He remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police added.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Morley on 7 September, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the same incident, remains on bail.

