Somaiya Begum: Man denies murdering Bradford student
A man has denied murdering a university student who went missing from her Bradford home earlier this year.
The body of Somaiya Begum, 20, was found near Fitzwilliam Street on 6 July after she had been reported missing two weeks earlier.
Mohammed Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, appeared by video link at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to murder.
A trial date has been set at the crown court for 28 February 2023.
