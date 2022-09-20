Rastrick: Boy, 16, hit with baseball bat in bike robbery
- Published
A 16-year-old boy was hit with a baseball bat by robbers on a motorbike who then stole his bicycle.
The teenager was on the Trek Rail 5 electric bike on New Hey Road in Rastrick when the pair began following him, West Yorkshire Police said.
The duo approached him at the Sun Inn crossroads and he tried to cycle away, but they cut him off, hit him with the bat and made off with the bike.
Police want to speak to witnesses to the September 5 incident.
A spokesperson said after the 21:50 BST robbery, the thieves, who wore black tracksuits and face coverings, had headed in the direction of Brighouse.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.