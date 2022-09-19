Queen Elizabeth II: Funeral shown in Leeds's Millennium Square
- Published
Hundreds of people braved the rain to watch the Queen's funeral together on a big screen in Leeds city centre.
Mourners brought chairs, umbrellas and sandwiches to watch the service, held at Westminster Abbey in London, in Millennium Square.
Gordon Buckley, 66, from Huddersfield, watched with wife Ann, 63, and daughter Gemma, as they wanted to "mark the occasion together".
Denise Storr came from Moortown and said she "shed a few tears on the way."
The 61-year-old said: "It took me about an hour to get here on my mobility scooter. I live on my own but I didn't want to be on my own today.
"I've never known any other monarch but the Queen - she has served the country so well, I think we all thought she was invincible."
She added: "It's hard to believe she's not here anymore. She was like the nation's gran. I have total respect for her."
Ann Buckley said: "We decided we wanted to make a bit of a thing of it, so we thought we'd all come together and watch it on the big screen."
Ian Stanton was at the service with his wife Sarah and daughter Catherine, who is also about to start studying medicine at the University of Leeds.
They had travelled from London, but still wanted to be part of the experience.
"It's nice to experience it with other people around you, you get much more of a sense of meaning from it," Mr Stanton said.
"It is somewhat strange seeing the events in London and coming in the opposite direction away from that, but it's nice that we are able to be here."
Dave Pollard, chairman of the British Legion in Leeds, said he was in the square to pay his respects to his late "boss".
"I've been in so many parades over the years, it's my farewell to my boss, Queen Elizabeth II," he said.
Daniel Walker, from Leeds, served in the Yorkshire Regiment Infantry, and said: "It was a moving service, she was my boss for five years and I just wanted to pay my respects to her."
Members of the Royal British Legion stood on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall, where floral tributes had been laid since the Queen's death.
People in Bradford also came together at the city's cathedral to watch a live stream of the funeral.
The cathedral offered mourners the chance to sign a book of condolence, leave a floral tribute or light a candle.
As in Leeds, and in towns and cities across the country, the streets in Bradford were mostly deserted as shops and cafes in the city remained closed.
In nearby Huddersfield, about 50 people gathered at the Baitus Samad mosque to watch the funeral.
They watched the service projected onto a screen the mosque had set up specially for the occasion, with some others watching the procession on their phones.
People at the mosque said they wanted to pay their respects to a monarch who had granted them the freedom to practise their faith freely - a right not freely given to others across the world.