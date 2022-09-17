Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway
A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway.
Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said.
A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and specialist officers are "working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time".
