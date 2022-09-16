Leeds: Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat
- Published
A woman and a child have been found dead in a flat in Holbeck, Leeds, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare.
Formal identification has not yet been completed, but they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, West Yorkshire Police said.
A cordon remains in place at the address as inquiries continue.
Police said in a statement on Friday: "While inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."
