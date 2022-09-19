West Yorkshire: Nation to pay 'deepest respects' to Queen - mayor
- Published
The nation will come together to pay the "deepest respects" to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral later, the mayor of West Yorkshire has said.
Tracy Brabin said the outpouring of "grief, gratitude and admiration" since the Queen's death had been remarkable.
Her Majesty died on 8 September and her state funeral is due to begin at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey.
Ms Brabin said: "On behalf of the people of West Yorkshire, I'd like to thank her once again."
She added that she wanted to offer "our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family" from people across the county.
"Today, we come together to pay our deepest respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Ms Brabin said.
"The global outpouring of grief, gratitude and admiration since her death has been remarkable.
"It's testament to the unparalleled grace and dignity she embodied throughout her 70-year reign," she added.
The Queen's funeral will be shown on a number of big screens across West Yorkshire.
Screens at Bradford Cathedral and Millennium Square in Leeds are among those which will be broadcasting the service from London.
