Martin Lewis gives Leeds Money Buddies charity a further £100,000 donation
A debt charity said they were "amazed" at getting another donation from money expert Martin Lewis.
The consumer champion says he is giving Leeds Money Buddies nearly £100,000 as the charity is "providing a lifeline for millions right now".
Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Simpson said his initial £50,000 gift in March "really helped" with boosting staffing levels.
She said Mr Lewis's impromptu gesture was "a godsend".
Money Buddies, which offers free impartial debt advice and budgeting support across West Yorkshire, said it was "overwhelmed with demand".
"It's absolutely amazing," said Ms Simpson.
"When we first got some money from Martin, it was to help us get through clients at speed because we had a waiting list and that worked for a short time.
"We now have another waiting list again, so demand for our services is very high right now."
She said the charity had seen a "400% increase" in users with 50 people currently on their waiting list. Many of those were seeking help due to the rise in living costs.
"The most common thing that people are coming to us with are energy problems. Problems with their bills: the gas, the electric, food, [and] not having enough money to live off," she said.
Ms Simpson said the latest donation would "give us a little bit of stability over the coming months".
"With this money from Martin Lewis, that will contribute towards us getting more resources in so that people don't have to work for free."
She said without his handout "we wouldn't have been able to see as many people".
During an interview on the ITV's Good Morning Britain show on Wednesday, the charity's deputy chief executive Saleem Salafi said they needed "£975,000" to deal with demand.
Mr Lewis replied: "I've given to you before. I'll give 10% of that."
Mr Lewis, who founded the Money Saving Expert website in 2003 and is its executive chair, has segments on Good Morning Britain, This Morning and his own ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live consumer shows.
