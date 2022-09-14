Bradford: Five men in court on child sex abuse charges
- Published
Five men have appeared in court charged as part of an investigation into non-recent child sex abuse in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the charges, including rape and child prostitution, are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2011 and involve one victim.
Following a hearing at Bradford Magistrates' Court, the men were granted conditional bail to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 11 October.
They were held as part of an operation which saw 23 men charged in total.
Those who appeared on Wednesday are:
- Jameel Ahmed, 32, from Bradford, charged with rape and conspiracy to rape
- Brian Davis, 53, from Bradford, charged with rape and conspiracy to rape
- Khalid Parvez, 63, from Leeds, charged with arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child
- Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 38, from Bradford, charged with multiple rapes
- Muhammad Yasir, 36, from Bradford, charged with rape
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.