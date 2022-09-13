Queen Elizabeth II: Services around Yorkshire to mark death of monarch
The funeral service for the Queen will be broadcast on big screens in Leeds and Bradford, it has been announced.
Memorial services are also planned at churches across Yorkshire in the days before the funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday 19 September.
People have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.
Books of condolence have opened in towns and cities across Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire
The Queen's funeral will be broadcast on screens at Bradford Cathedral and at Millennium Square in Leeds from 10:00 BST.
Books of condolence have opened across the region, including at Wakefield Town Hall, Pontefract Town Hall, Ilkley Town Hall and Keighley Town Hall.
Civic services will be held on Saturday at Halifax Minster at 19:00 BST, and on Sunday at Huddersfield Parish Church and Dewsbury Minster at 18:00 BST.
North Yorkshire
York Minster will be holding commemorative services for the Queen in the days leading up to the funeral, with a choral evensong due to take place from 17:30 BST on Saturday and a civic service scheduled for Sunday from 16:00 BST.
Members of the public are invited to sign books of condolence that have been opened at locations including Scarborough Town Hall, Skipton Town Hall and the County Hall in Northallerton.
Mourners are also invited to lay flowers at locations including Selby Abbey and the area surrounding the Cenotaph in Harrogate.
South Yorkshire
Memorial services are due to take place at Rotherham Minster on Saturday at 18:00 BST and at Sheffield Cathedral on Sunday at 18:00 BST.
A book of condolence has been opened at Barnsley Town Hall, Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster and Sheffield Town Hall.
