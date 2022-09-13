Abi Fisher: Husband pleads guilty to murder of Castleford teacher
- Published
The husband of a 29-year-old teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has pleaded guilty to her murder.
The body of Abi Fisher, from Castleford, was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on 10 July after a police search.
Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street in Castleford, admitted her murder at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 10 November.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.