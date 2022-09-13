Bradford: 23 men charged with child sex abuse
- Published
Twenty-three men have been charged as part of an investigation into non-recent child sex abuse in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the charges, including rape and child prostitution, are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2011 and involve one victim.
All of those charged are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court throughout September.
Four men from Bradford and one man from Leeds are due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Those due to appear on Wednesday are:
- Jameel Ahmed, 32, from Bradford, charged with rape and conspiracy to rape
- Brian Davis, 53, from Bradford, charged with rape and conspiracy to rape
- Khalid Parvez, 63, from Leeds, charged with arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child
- Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 38, from Bradford, charged with multiple rapes
- Muhammad Yasir, 36, from Bradford, charged with rape
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.