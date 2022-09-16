Sheffield: Cyclist dies after Ringinglow Road crash
- Published
A cyclist has died after a collision involving a car in Sheffield.
The 58-year-old man was hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa close to the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane about 17:40 BST on Thursday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.
The Corsa was believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Knowle Lane, the force added.
