Queen Elizabeth II a 'hard act to follow', say Leeds well-wishers
The steps of Civic Hall in Leeds are adorned with colourful bouquets following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with people from across the county journeying to the city centre to write in a book of condolence in her memory.
The BBC spoke to those in Millennium Square who shared why they felt compelled to visit, and gave their thoughts about the task King Charles III faces.
Azar Tajabadi, who is Iranian but lives in Hong Kong, was visiting the UK to attend a conference when news of the Queen's death broke.
The 34-year-old was visiting Edinburgh on Sunday as the Queen's coffin arrived, before travelling to Leeds.
Ms Tajabadi said: "For me, as an outsider being placed in that moment, I could feel the devotion people had for her, I could feel they really loved their Queen - it's a rooted love and it was beautiful to witness.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and I was placed there by accident, a complete coincidence. I wish for a bright future with the new King."
Robert Morten, from Halton in east Leeds, said: "I saw her in Leeds when I was seven and she came to open the old Seacroft shopping centre, and then I saw her open the Royal Armouries in 1996, she had this amazing smile.
"She's been a Queen but she has also served us as individuals," the 64-year-old said.
"We carry on under the new King, I think he's got the support of most of the country behind him so I think things will go well, I wish him all the very best."
Michelle Page, 52 from Roundhay, north-east Leeds, said: "She was like a grandma to people.
"She was somebody you could rely on in a way, and to take on the role of Queen when she was 25 was such a massive thing."
She continued: "At first I thought maybe William should take over, but I think King Charles III will do a good job.
"He will move forward the legacy of things important today, like climate change, and that will carry on with the work of his sons."
The formal West Yorkshire Proclamation of King Charles III took place on the steps of Civic Hall on Sunday, with flags raised to full mast.
They were re-lowered following the ceremony, where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.
Gill Rowe and Carl Binns, from Wetherby, made the journey to the city centre to sign the book of condolence in Civic Hall.
Ms Rowe, 67, said: "She's been there all our lives, so you get this really great sense of loss and we really just want to say thank you to her.
"I also want to do it on behalf of my late mother and late godmother, who were great admirers of her and were born in the same year as the Queen, so she's been a part of our family life too."
Carl Binns, 73, said King Charles III was two days younger than him, quipping: "I've been retired for a good few years now, so I do not envy his job.
"It's hard to get used to singing God Save The King, but I'm sure we will get used to it and I'm sure he'll be a very good king - he's very committed to the Commonwealth."
"She's been an important factor in a lot of people's lives, she's been consistent and beautiful," said Maureen Jones, who stopped to admire the flowers outside Civic Hall.
"She's been a great ambassador for Britain and the countries she has represented."
The 68-year-old from Chapeltown in north-east Leeds described the Queen as a "hard act to follow".
"King Charles III has had a good long while to get ready to take over and it has been quite positive so far, I think he'll be ok."
