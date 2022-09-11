King Charles III: Proclamation to be read in West Yorkshire
- Published
The formal West Yorkshire Proclamation of King Charles III will take place in Leeds later.
The short service will be held at Leeds Civic Hall at 12:45 BST and will also be streamed on Leeds City Council's YouTube channel.
The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Susan Baker will be joined at the event by Lord Mayor of Leeds, Robert Gettings and Lord-Lieutenant Ed Anderson.
Flags at Leeds civic buildings will be raised to full mast, the council said.
They will be re-lowered to half-mast following the proclamation, where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.
The District Proclamation of Accession of the King is due to take place in Bradford at 14:00 BST and will be read out in City Park by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Helen Thomson, with the Lord Mayor of Bradford, the leader of the Council and the chief executive.
This will be followed by a multi-faith gathering for prayers and readings in City Park, Bradford Council said.
A service of meditation and prayer will then take place at Bradford Cathedral at 15:15 BST.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
.