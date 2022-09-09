Queen Elizabeth II as captured by Yorkshire residents
Where Queen Elizabeth II went, crowds inevitably followed. Within those crowds were ordinary people hoping to catch a picture of the monarch they could treasure.
BBC Yorkshire asked people to send in their treasured moments of when they had a brush with the Queen.
Kathleen Harrison said she had the pleasure of meeting the Queen at St James's Palace in 2013, along with her father and her daughter Charlotte.
She said the family were visiting with the Elland Silver Band - the first brass band to be honoured with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.
Hearing the news of her death, she said it was a "very sad day", sharing photos of her family meeting the monarch.
The Queen visited Barnsley as part of a tour of South Yorkshire in 1975.
Joanne Mills, aged seven, presented flowers to Her Majesty, who was dressed in a colourful outfit, bold blue hat and ivory-coloured gloves.
Diane Mills sent in this photo showing the Queen thanking Joanne for the flowers.
In Sheffield, the Queen wore a striking yellow floral dress with pearls and met with crowds.
She is pictured on 29 July 1975 on Fargate in the city speaking to well-wishers.
Photographed by David Robinson, he said he shot the picture on 35mm Kodachrome film.
Louise Fillingham said she had spent "many hours" lining streets with bunting, a poncho and a deckchair hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen.
She said she saw her in York in 2000 and 2012, as well as at Royal Ascot. Ms Fillingham added she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2002 where she spoke with the Queen.
"She expressed her love for York, saying: 'The streets are so narrow and historical'," she said.
"She expressed her amazement that I had slept on the Mall for her Golden Jubilee celebrations, asking: 'Did you really? Were you one of those millions of people? It did seem to bring people together didn't it?'
"I feel so privileged to have met her and to have called her my sovereign for so many years."
Victoria Evans, who moved to Wakefield from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, wrote to the Queen when she was aged eight in 1999.
She invited Her Majesty to her swimming pool birthday party, and received a reply from the monarch's lady-in-waiting.
The letter, while declining the invitation, thanked Ms Evans for the offer with the Queen saying it "was kind of you to invite her".
"I have treasured this letter ever since, even more now. I just want to show the world how wonderful she truly was and I wish I had got to meet her in person," Ms Evans said.
Hilary Preston said her favourite photo of the Queen came after she stood for hours waiting to see her.
However, she said newspaper photographer Arthur Smith almost ruined her picture-perfect visit when he came to stand in front of Ms Preston to take a photo of the royal.
"I tapped him on the shoulder and said 'shift'", she said.
"He laughed and said he was an official photographer so I told him: 'Well you will have seen the Queen lots of times and I've never seen her so if you don't mind moving'", she added.
Mr Smith did move and the Queen came close to Ms Preston, with her adding: "It was one of the best moments of my life."
