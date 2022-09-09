Queen Elizabeth II: BBC Radio 2 Live concert in Leeds cancelled
- Published
BBC Radio 2's annual live music festival has been cancelled following the Queen's death, it has been announced.
The event was due to take place at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September.
Organisers said they were stopping the festival as "a mark of respect" following the Queen's death.
"Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider," organisers added.
The concert, usually held in London's Hyde Park, was due to feature Robbie Williams, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tears for Fears, Kaiser Chiefs and George Ezra among others.
