Queen Elizabeth II: Yorkshire pays tribute to her 'faithful presence'
People across Yorkshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.
Flags were lowered to half-mast on civic buildings, including town halls in Leeds, Sheffield and York, shortly after Thursday evening's announcement.
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said she was a "faithful presence" amid "the challenges of a changing world".
The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, spoke of her "profound sadness" at the news.
Mrs Ropner said: "Her unfailing commitment to our country and to the wider Commonwealth throughout the past 70 years has been an inspiration to us all."
She added she had seen "so many examples of her diligence and hard work, not only within North Yorkshire but also nationally and across the world".
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Robert Gettings, said the Queen had "worked tirelessly during her reign", and recalled a Royal visit to the city in 2012, when crowds lined Briggate to see her.
He said: "I could see how much people respected and admired her, and so on behalf of the people of Leeds I have expressed our formal condolences in a letter to the new Sovereign's Private Secretary."
Mr Gettings said a book of condolence would be opened at Leeds Civic Hall, as well as an online version on the council's website.
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Sioned-Mair Richards, spoke of her memories of The Queen, and the "enthusiastic welcome given by the people of Sheffield" when the late Queen visited the city in April 2015.
"It will be an event that many will remember for the rest of their lives and will always be a significant day in Sheffield's history," she added.
Mrs Richards said floral tributes could be laid in a designated area of the Peace Gardens.
Sports teams added to the tributes, with Leeds United writing on Twitter: "Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.
"We join the world in sending our thoughts and sincere condolences to the Royal Family."
Huddersfield Town added their thoughts were with the Royal Family, and Sheffield United that they were "deeply saddened" to learn of her passing.
Doncaster Racecourse announced Friday's meeting would be cancelled, saying customers would be contacted directly by email.
Nicola Adams, Olympian and former professional boxer from Leeds, said she was "deeply saddened" to hear the news.
"I will never forget how happy I was receiving my MBE From her majesty the Queen after I won my gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics #RIPQueenElizabeth," she tweeted.
The Bishop of Sheffield, Dr Pete Wilcox said the Queen had served the people of the United Kingdom in "selfless humility and with great dignity", and the Bishop of Doncaster, the Right Reverend Sophie Jelley, said her death was a "source of very real sadness".
In York Minster, pictures of the Queen during visits to the city went on display as an evening service was held with the archbishop.
Richard Corbett, former Labour MEP for Yorkshire and Humber, said: "Like almost all Brits, I have never known another Head of State.
"You don't have to be a monarchist to respect her sense of duty and integrity."
Harewood House in West Yorkshire, once a Royal residence, announced it would remain closed on Friday, and on the day of the Queen's funeral, as a mark of respect.
Harewood House Trust said in a statement: "The Trustees, staff and volunteers of Harewood House Trust are saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, first cousin once removed and Godmother to the 8th Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles.
"Sincere condolences from all of us here remain with The Queen's closest family members, His Majesty King Charles III, his brothers The Dukes of York and Wessex, and his sister Anne, The Princess Royal; her friends and her loved ones."
