Queen Elizabeth II: Morley's Queen Street pays tribute to Her Majesty
By Alex Moss
BBC News
- Published
Queen Street in Morley, West Yorkshire, is at the heart of a town which has been dubbed one of Britain's most patriotic.
The regally-named road bisects the busy borough and is home to many of the town's shops and businesses.
BBC News spoke to those dodging the rain showers on Friday and asked what the late Queen meant to them.
Pride in the monarchy clearly runs deep here.
The pub half-way along the paved and pedestrianised Queen Street is, perhaps unsurprisingly, called The Queen.
Fluttering from the roof of the grand Town Hall at the far end of the road is the union flag.
Back in 1954, when thousands turned out to cheer a visit by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, that same Town Hall was decorated with flowers in celebration.
Now, around 24 hours after the death of the Queen, many blooms are once again on display outside the building.
However, this time they are tributes for a woman "held in the hearts" of many Morley people, as the note on one of them reads.
Placing her own floral tribute on the imposing Victorian steps, Kelly Ann Martin recalled the "honour and privilege" of handing bunches of flowers to the Queen in person when she visited Leeds during her jubilee tours in 2002 and 2012.
Ms Martin, 41, said: "I'm absolutely devastated by her death. She's been in mine - and so many people's - lives forever.
"It's a huge loss for our nation and the Commonwealth.
"When she met you and spoke to you, she looked straight into your eyes and you could see she was genuinely chuffed you had come to see her.
"She had this big beaming smile and radiated warmth and genuineness."
Former police officer Raj Panesar, who helps to run the family jewellery business in the town, described the Queen as "the mother of the UK".
He said it was "difficult to think of a life without her".
He added: "You don't talk about her in your day-to-day life, but she's always been there in the background and for big events.
"We have to carry on, but it's a very difficult time knowing she is no longer here."
The 53-year-old recalled the excitement he felt as a five-year-old boy when the Queen visited his school, Beeston Primary, in the Silver Jubilee year of 1977.
"There was such a buzz in the school. We made these flags which we coloured in and spent ages making paper chains. You felt really nice and important.
"I remember physically seeing her and she was always smiling and joking. She spoke softly but came out with these one-liners."
Mum Emma Shepherd said she was "devastated" by the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch and said she had "just loved the Queen".
"I went to Windsor Castle in February and just fell in love with her and all the history.
"As I walked round, you could see her living room and the lamp was on - which apparently means she's in there - and then the next thing, I saw her head appear."
The 34-year-old said the Queen's connection with the public was "extraordinary" and that her dedication to service was remarkable.
"I cried last night and I still can't get over it now. She was perfect."
Mum-of-three Lynsey brought her children to to lay flowers in front of the Grade I-listed edifice for the "only Queen we've ever known".
Her eight-year-old daughter, Esme, said she wanted to pay tribute to the monarch because "she was kind and cared about people".
Lynsey said she admired the Queen because of her "ethic and everything she stood for".
She added: "It felt important for us to come here to the Town Hall, where she once visited, to remember her."
Meanwhile, Paul Bradford, 80, who served in the Army for 18 years, described the Queen as "my boss".
"It's a very sad loss. She was a figurehead for the nation and the Commonwealth," he said.
"She will be remembered for a very long time."
