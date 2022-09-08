Energy crisis: Leeds woman 'grateful' for vanlife amid spiralling costs
A woman who moved into a motorhome after struggling to find a place to live now feels "incredibly grateful" as energy prices continue to spiral.
Nicky Cash, 47, from Leeds, moved into her van in October 2021, describing it as a "bonkers plan" which has "turned into a rather sensible" one.
Ms Cash parks her van on a plot in woodland, and said it brought her greater wellbeing and calm.
She said: "It's something that has changed my life for the better."
Ms Cash said living in a motorhome was "a bit like being on holiday every day", adding: "I do pay for electricity, which will rise... but I'm not heating/lighting a whole house."
She said her move was prompted by her struggle to find a place to live while being a self-employed, single applicant with two dogs.
"It was becoming clear that even if I did find something, the total cost was actually getting silly high for me to manage alone," she said.
"The idea to live in a motorhome came to me as I follow a lot of vanlife accounts [on Instagram] - it seemed a bit crazy at first but little by little the idea took hold."
The motorhome runs on a 12v battery and propane gas, and is hooked up to an electric point which she pays for.
The designer and professional furniture "upcycler" has a separate car she uses to go to work, as her older van cannot "whizz around".
She said: "My pitch is paid for up until October so again that is another stable cost but obviously I have to plan ahead for that and have cut back on spending on going out and other things.
"I have found being able to drive the van to people's parties at home to stay over this summer has been a brilliant way to keep my costs down and particularly save on cabs."
She said before moving into her van last year, she was looking at having to spend about £1,200 for rent and bills, even before costs began to soar.
She said: "I imagine I might have ended up back at my parents' for a time. They live on the other side of the country, too. It doesn't bear thinking about."
