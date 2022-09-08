Halifax: Sky-high view offered from Minster tower
A sky-high view has been offered to visitors to one of Halifax's most historic buildings.
The tower of the 900-year-old Grade-I listed Halifax Minster has been opened up for the first time in three years.
It follows a £200,000 restoration of parts of the building which took place in 2021.
Vicar of Halifax Minster, the Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, said it was "a delight" to be able to offer tours of the tower once again.
The tours are taking place as part of for the town's Heritage Festival week.
Mr Barber said: "This year the Minster is excited to be welcoming hundreds of visitors to the festival, as we continue to recover from the Covid pandemic."
He said visitors climbing the steps would first reach the ringing chamber, then continue higher to see the clock mechanism and the bells, before finally reaching the top to see views of the town "not seen from anywhere else".
Talking about the history of the building Mr Barber said some of its stained-glass windows dated back to 1645.
He also said the place of worship had a famous first organist - the German-born British astronomer and composer, Frederick William Herschel, who discovered the planet Uranus.
Anne Lister the English diarist, who penned some five million words in her lifetime and was dubbed "the first modern lesbian" worshipped in Halifax Parish Church, which later became Halifax Minster.
A spokesperson for Halifax Minster said Ms Lister's baptism and funeral were held at the church, but despite an extensive archaeological study the exact spot where she was buried had not been determined.
