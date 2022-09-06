Headingley: Man held on suspicion of woman's murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was found seriously injured at a property in Leeds.
Police were called to a disturbance in Victoria Road, Headingley, just before 18:30 BST on Monday.
The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital for emergency treatment, but she died a short time later.
Armed officers were deployed and a 36-year-old man was detained in Kirkstall Road at about 20:30 BST, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Cordons have been put in place around Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road while forensic examinations are carried out, officers added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.