Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
- Published
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police.
Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday.
Ms Bendelow, a passenger in the Seat, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but later died, police said.
The BMW driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old man, from Leeds, has since been released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at about 18:40 BST, with the BMW heading in the direction of Garforth from Cross Gates.
Officers continue to appeal for people who saw the crash or have useful dashcam footage to make contact.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.