Keighley: Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in a West Yorkshire town.
Emergency services were called to Fell Lane, near the junction with Oakworth Road, in Keighley, at about 02:25 BST on Sunday.
A 56-year-old man, who had been involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris, was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.
Any witnesses, especially those with dash camera footage, have been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
