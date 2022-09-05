Leeds: Preacher sentenced for harassing transgender woman
A Christian preacher has been given a community order for harassing a transgender woman in Leeds city centre.
David McConnell, 41, of Flockton, Wakefield, was preaching in Briggate in June 2021 when he made comments about "adulterers, drunkards, homosexuals".
When challenged by the woman, McConnell referred to her repeatedly as a "man in woman's clothing", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
At Leeds Magistrates' Court, McConnell was sentenced to 80 hours' unpaid work.
'Distressing and threatening'
McConnell was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd on 8 June 2021.
When challenged by the woman about the views he expressed, he repeatedly referred to her as "this gentleman", according to the CPS.
He was found guilty of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress and was sentenced to the 12-month community order and ordered to pay fines totalling £715.
Following McConnell's sentencing on Friday, Elizabeth Wright, from the CPS, said: "People have the right to hold opinions and express their views.
"But when words cross the line between a legitimate expression of religious views and become distressing and threatening, the CPS will prosecute offenders if our legal test is met."
Ms Wright added that in McConnell's case, his comments "crossed the line between a legitimate expression of his religious views, to become a distressing and threatening personal attack".
