Bradford: Schoolboy critically injured after 'running into traffic'
A schoolboy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Bradford.
The 13-year-old was walking with school friends on Corban Street at around 08:00 BST on Friday when he reportedly ran into the traffic, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
The driver of the car, a Black Ford Focus, stopped at the scene and was interviewed voluntarily by officers about the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision to come forward.
