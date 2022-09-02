Wykebeck Mount: Murder arrest after man found dead at Leeds home
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at his home in Leeds.
The man's body was found when emergency services were called to an address in Wykebeck Mount, in the east of the city, at about 13:50 BST on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said the deceased male, who has not been formally identified, was in his 50s.
A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with his death remains in police custody.
Det Supt Sarah Jones said: "Our investigation remains at a very early stage, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death.
"We are still building up a picture of activity around his address in the time leading up to when he was found and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who knew the victim and has any information that could assist the investigation.
"We are continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them and are doing everything we can to make sure they get the answers they need."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk