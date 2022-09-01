Leeds Light Night: Annual event set to illuminate 'playful' city
Light installations, large projections and artworks are set to illuminate landmarks in Leeds for Light Night.
The event will see a futuristic rollercoaster illuminate The Queen's Hotel and a giant luminous slinky tumble over Leeds Playhouse.
More than 50 installations and pieces of artwork are planned for the event, taking place on 13 and 14 October.
The council said because of the rising cost of energy, the spectacle would be as energy efficient as possible.
Under the theme of Playful City, visitors to this year's event would be encouraged to interact with the city in "fun and innovative ways", the council said.
Organisers said this year's event would transform the streets of Leeds into "an incredible illuminated playground", with a video games display projected onto Leeds Civic Hall and the historic lifting tower on Wellington Place showcasing a modern twist on the tale of Rapunzel.
Meanwhile an installation at Leeds Art Gallery would turn sounds into a cascade of colour and light across a network of 8ft (2.4m) tall pipes.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, of Leeds City Council, said that Light Night was one of the best examples of the "integral role that culture plays in raising the profile of Leeds" and acts as "a huge catalyst for the local economy".
"This year, we're especially excited to be encouraging families and people of all ages to come together, play and interact, in some of the city's most well-known locations and spaces," he said.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said the authority had "carefully considered the rising cost of energy" and balanced it against "providing an affordable events programme".
They said the event would see green generators used where possible, with artists encouraged to use energy efficient equipment in their installations.
Mr Pryor said: "Year after year, Light Night sets the standard for culture in Leeds and we can't wait to see the city animated and brought to life by these stunning installations."
