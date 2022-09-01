Star Hobson inquest adjourned for police watchdog report
An inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned to allow a report into the police's handling of the case to be finalised.
Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming told a hearing he was still waiting for the report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC).
The hearing was told it was expected to be finalised by the end of September.
Star, from Keighley, died after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" by her mother Frankie Smith and her partner.
The hearing at Bradford Coroners' Court was told the IOPC report into the police's handling of Star's case was expected to be handed over to the coroner by the end of October.
Mr Fleming said he would adjourn the inquest so he could "consider the contents of all the independent report which arises out of the tragic circumstances of baby Star's death".
It would allow him time to form a response to the report and write to Star's family to "make sure they are updated", he added.
The inquest was adjourned until 23 November.
