Lincoln: Two charged with murder over River Witham body
Two men have been charged with murder after a body was found in a river.
The victim, believed to be Igors Petrovs, was found in the River Witham in Lincoln's Waterside North area on 24 August, Lincolnshire Police said.
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, have been charged with murder.
A police spokesperson said both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 45-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder was released while investigations continue.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving along Waterside North at 00:30 BST on Sunday 21 August.
