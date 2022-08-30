Leeds: Footage shows teenagers throwing bike on rail line at Cross Gates
- Published
Network Rail has released CCTV footage showing two teenagers throwing a bike onto a railway line near Leeds.
Recorded at Cross Gates station in June, the clip shows one teenager abandon the bike on the platform edge, before another throws it onto the line.
The company, which manages the UK's rail network, said the video illustrates a recent rise in anti-social behaviour.
It said such incidents cause train delays and costs thousands of pounds.
British Transport Police said the bicycle dropped on the line had been hit by a train, which was not damaged in the incident.
"The consequences could have been massive for the two young people who were involved," PC Dan Smith said.
"It was a dangerous act, it could also have derailed the train, caused injury or damage to the actual service."
A spokesperson for Network Rail said six of the 11 (54%) incidents of trespass, vandalism or anti-social behaviour recorded at Cross Gates in the last year involved young people.
"These incidents have delayed passengers' journeys by over 300 minutes and cost Network Rail (and ultimately the taxpayer) £20,000," they added.
Vicki Beadle, operations risk advisor for the company, had a message for parents: "Know where your children are, know where they are playing, know they are somewhere safe and not on the railway."
