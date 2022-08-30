Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
- Published
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday.
Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday.
Half an hour later, at about 10:30 BST, she received a call saying Betsy had jumped over a fence and gone missing.
A spokeswoman for the kennels said staff were helping in the search.
Ms Roberts, from nearby Ilkley, said her partner had stayed at home to help look for Betsy while she took her two children away on holiday.
Three days later, there is still no sign and she said searching the moor for the dog is "like looking for a needle in a haystack".
She said the family is devastated and desperately needed her home.
Describing Betsy, who is two years old, Ms Roberts said: "She is fairly small and is distinctive in colour. She is brindle and her markings look like zebra print and she has a pink collar.
"She is very unlikely to come if called, she is more likely to run further. She's a very nervous dog and very fast, and we have no idea which direction she will head in.
"She could cover a lot of ground very quickly."
Anyone who sees Betsy is asked to contact the kennels or report it on a Facebook group for lost animals in the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.