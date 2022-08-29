Leeds Festival death: Family pay tribute to David Celino, 16,
A boy who died at Leeds Festival has been described by his family as a "beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character".
David Celino, 16, from Worsley, in Greater Manchester died in hospital on Sunday morning after being taken ill at the festival the night before.
West Yorkshire Police previously said it was suspected he had taken a particular type of ecstasy.
The force said its investigation into his death was ongoing.
In a tribute, his family said: "Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110% and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends.
"He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university.
"Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer - ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken."
Festival organisers have been contacted by the BBC.
