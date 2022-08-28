Leeds: Police search powers extended after Seacroft armed fight
- Published
Extra stop and search powers have been put in place in part of Leeds after a man was attacked with a weapon and seriously hurt in a fight.
Police said three males were arrested for affray after fighting in Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft on Saturday.
The man was attacked with a "bladed weapon" and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Section 60 order giving police extra stop and search powers was put in place until 14:00 BST on Sunday, police said.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert, from West Yorkshire Police, said the order, which covered parts of Seacroft, had been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further "retaliatory" attacks.
It meant officers could stop and search people or vehicles without needing the "usual grounds" to suspect the person searched.
She said a "full investigation" was under way into what had happened and there were increased patrols in the area.
Witnesses, or anyone with information about the disorder, were asked to contact police.
Last week, extra stop and search powers were introduced for a period of time in Harehills, Leeds, after a fight involving masked men armed with machetes.
Police said it appeared that fight may have been linked to rival drug gangs.
What is a Section 60 order?
- A small proportion of stop and searches can currently be carried out without requiring "reasonable grounds". These are called Section 60 orders.
- A Section 60 can happen in a set area - usually a neighbourhood, or sometimes a whole borough - for a defined period of time.
- Often this follows a violent incident, or if police expect a crime to take place.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk