Halifax: Two men charged after gun fired at tyre firm
- Published
Two men have been charged with firearms offences after a gun was shot in Halifax, police have said.
The charges follow an incident at Lux Tyres in Hopwood Lane at about 18:00 BST on 11 August.
Jarvan Peart, 31, of Free School Lane, Halifax, has been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Abanob Botros, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Mr Peart was remanded in custody by magistrates in Bradford and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 23 September.
Mr Botros was remanded in custody at Leeds Magistrates' Court and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 21 September.
West Yorkshire Police said two other people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said a 37-year-old man had been released on bail and a 36-year-old woman, arrested for assisting an offender, had been released under investigation.
A spokesperson said increased patrols would continue in the area to reassure concerned residents.
