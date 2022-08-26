Bronte Parsonage Museum's toilet block plans approved
Plans for a new toilet block at the Bronte Parsonage in Haworth have been approved despite concern it would be "detrimental" to a conservation area.
The parsonage, where writers Charlotte, Anne and Emily Bronte grew up, is now a museum dedicated to the sisters and attracts thousands of visitors a year.
It said new toilet facilities were needed to help it "operate effectively given the number of visitors".
Concerns had been raised about the visual impact of the toilets.
Simon Hinchcliffe, heritage conservation officer at Bradford Council, said the loss of trees and shrubs to make way for the new facilities would be "detrimental to the setting of the parsonage and streetscape character of the conservation area".
Haworth, Cross Roads and Stanbury Parish Council also raised concerns about the visual impact, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the planning application said the facilities would be located away from the Grade I listed museum building and close to the more modern gift shop.
They would also include an accessible toilet and a cubicle for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have assistants with them.
This would allow those who need them to "enjoy the day-to-day activities which many of us take for granted".
The chosen location was not only best suited with access to the existing shop, but "does not impact on the more historic parts of the museum", it added.
Planning officers said the new facility would be "viewed in the context of the modern extension" of the museum entrance and shop, and its impact on "the setting of the historic parts of the parsonage will be modest".
