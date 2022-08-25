Leeds: Renters' group wants to rid city of 'rogue landlords'
Housing campaigners who want to rid Leeds of "rogue landlords" have urged the council to expand a licensing scheme across the city.
Many tenants are living with faulty electrics, leaks in their ceilings and mould, said renters' union Acorn.
It fears the problem could get worse amid the rise in the cost of living.
Leeds City Council already has a landlord licensing scheme in parts of the city and said good housing standards were "vital" for residents.
Mick Haworth, secretary of Leeds Acorn, said he wanted all private landlords in the city to be signed up to a licensing scheme meaning their properties would need to meet certain standards.
He said: "You need a licence to drive a car or sell alcohol, you need a licence to house dogs in a kennel.
"I think it's reasonable that you would need a licence to house people."
Mr Haworth said he got daily calls and emails from tenants about "unsafe" housing and added: "What makes it worse is that they are often paying up to half of their income on these properties with no real alternative."
Euan Polson, who has rented in Leeds for four years, said he repeatedly asked for the roof to be fixed in a previous home as rainwater leaked into the hallways.
He said it was never fixed during his year-long tenancy, but after he moved out the landlord tried to charge him for damage to the carpets caused by the leak.
Leeds City Council launched a landlord licensing scheme covering rental properties in Harehills and Beeston in 2019.
It means landlords must pay an £825 fee for each property to be registered and inspected.
A spokesperson said: "The council has and will continue to use all the powers available to it and keep its options open as to how best to ensure that all have a good quality home in which to live."
