Harehills: Police use extra stop and search powers after machete fight
- Published
A fight involving masked men armed with machetes has resulted in police being given enhanced stop and search powers.
West Yorkshire Police said armed officers were deployed to a disturbance in Edgware Avenue, Harehills, on Tuesday evening.
The men fled the scene but a machete, samurai sword and drugs were found.
A Section 60 order was put in place which means officers can stop and search anyone without "reasonable grounds" for suspicion.
The order, which is in place until 15:00 BST, can be extended if required.
Supt Russ Hughes, from West Yorkshire Police, said it appeared the fight may be linked to rival drug gangs.
"On behalf of the local community, we cannot tolerate violence of this nature which puts people at risk and causes understandable concern to the law-abiding majority," he added.
Increased patrols are also taking place in the area to reassure residents.
A Section 60 order was also put in place for the Seacroft area after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing.
Officers said the Seacroft incident was believed to be linked to "criminal street gangs".
What is a Section 60 order?
- A small proportion of stop and searches can currently be carried out without requiring "reasonable grounds". These are called Section 60 orders
- A Section 60 can happen in a set area - usually a neighbourhood, or sometimes a whole borough - for a defined period of time
- Often this follows a violent incident, or if police expect a crime to take place
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk