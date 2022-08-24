Leeds: Man arrested after gun recovered from crashed car
- Published
A man has been arrested after a gun was recovered from a car following a crash in a residential area of Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said a 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned on Monday in the Armley area at the junction of Wesley Road and Church Road.
Witnesses reported seeing the car's occupants fleeing the scene after it was involved in "an incident" with another car, police said.
A scene guard was in place and inquires were continuing, the force added.
