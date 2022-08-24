Bradford City of Culture: Shanaz Gulzar and Dan Bates appointed
- Published
A West Yorkshire artist and the boss of Sheffield's theatres have been selected to deliver Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 programme.
Shanaz Gulzar, who led the bid, will be creative director and Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, has been named as executive director.
The artist and TV presenter described her appointment as "a fantastic opportunity and a huge honour".
Mr Bates said he "can't wait" to work alongside Ms Gulzar.
The pair are part of the Bradford Culture Company, a charitable organisation delivering Bradford 2025, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Gulzar, from Keighley, is expected to lead on creating the cultural programme for the year, working with local, national and international figures.
Mr Bates will manage the recruitment of the wider team over the coming months.
Ms Gulzar said: "I've been on Bradford's UK City of Culture journey for more than two years, so to be able to develop it and see it through to delivery itself is a fantastic opportunity and a huge honour."
The artist, who recently worked as a producer at Manchester International Festival, has also fronted a number of BBC TV shows including 'Yorkshire Walks' and 'Hidden Histories: The Lost Portraits of Bradford'.
Mr Bates has worked for a number of cultural institutions including the Theatre Royal Windsor, West Yorkshire Playhouse and York Theatre Royal.
"When I heard that Bradford had won the title of UK City of Culture 2025, I was so excited for what an opportunity a year of culture can bring to the district and its people," he said.
"I am even more so now to deliver this for the district, alongside working with Shanaz, and can't wait to get to work."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk