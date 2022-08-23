M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway.
The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police.
A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both drivers are in hospital with minor injuries after the crash on Monday.
The road was closed for resurfacing and fully reopened on Tuesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash at 17:00 BST or who had dashcam footage to contact them.
