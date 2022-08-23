Bradford: Cash boost for city theatres to 'unlock heritage'
Two Bradford theatres have been given £185,000 to "unlock" their heritage.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund said its cash would go towards exploring the history of St George's Hall and the Alhambra Theatre.
St George's Hall, opened in 1853, has hosted famous names ranging from Charles Dickens to David Bowie.
Comedy greats such as Laurel and Hardy and Morecambe and Wise have graced the Alhambra Theatre stage during its 108 years in the city.
Bradford Council said the cash would help people across the district engage with its "fantastic, historic venues".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, projects being funded over the next three years include a programme looking at the history of pantomime at the Alhambra and another discovering past links with Asian, black and LGBTQ+ communities at both venues.
The grant will also fund heritage tours, workshops, events and theatre exhibitions.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: "The Alhambra Theatre and St George's Hall, as well as being stunning, working performance venues, hold huge significance in the people's history of Bradford.
"This grant will allow Bradford Theatres to work with community partners to unlock this heritage and explore not only the famous themes but also dig down to discover under-represented histories at these venues."
Councillor Sarah Ferriby, from Bradford Council, said: "Culminating in 2025 when Bradford will be UK City of Culture, we are thrilled to receive this award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for our Heritage Centre Stage project."
