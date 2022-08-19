Dawn Walker death: Man who put bride's body in suitcase jailed
A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for life.
Thomas Nutt, 46, was found guilty of murdering Dawn Walker, 52, after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
Nutt strangled Ms Walker just hours after they were married and stored her body in a cupboard before dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax.
He was sentenced on Friday to a minimum of 21 years in prison.
Judge Jonathan Rose, sentencing, said: "It remains a mystery why you killed this woman who you had married only hours before you took her life.
"The impact of the sudden and violent death of this woman, at what should have been a time of very great happiness, will inevitably be substantial on those closest to her."
Ms Walker was last seen alive by the taxi driver who took her and Nutt back to their home following their wedding on 27 October 2021.
Her body was discovered four days later in a suitcase behind their West Yorkshire home on 31 October 2021.
The court heard on the night she died Nutt, who had a history of violence towards women, had punched and strangled Ms Walker.
He then hid her body in a cupboard before going on a two-day holiday to Skegness alone.
While he was away he sent a text message to one of Ms Walker's daughter pretending to be her mother in an act of "deception", the judge said.
When he returned to West Yorkshire he stuffed her body into the suitcase and dumped it in a field. CCTV footage played in court showed Nutt dragging the suitcase along a gravel path before coming back to cover over the wheel marks.
He then rang police on 31 October to tell them Ms Walker had gone missing and then helped to carry out a search for her, before her body was discovered.
Nutt later confessed to killing Ms Walker but denied murder.
Judge Rose said while he did not believe Nutt intended to kill Ms Walker, but that he did mean to cause her "very serious injury", adding: "Dawn Walker died because you are a bully, used to getting your own way with women, used to controlling and manipulating women and used to using your considerable size advantage to inflict violence on women if you considered it necessary to do so."
